Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.46 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will report sales of $26.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the highest is $32.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $304.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $529.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $749.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $838.75 million, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $957.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of XHR opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 125,742 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 106,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

