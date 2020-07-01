Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of WYNN opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.48. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,274,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $377,686,000 after buying an additional 87,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $309,575,000 after buying an additional 504,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,347,000 after buying an additional 1,480,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,636,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after buying an additional 191,533 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

