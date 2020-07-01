WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $186.54

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $186.54 and traded as high as $192.05. WM Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $191.45, with a volume of 18,524,514 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRW. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 213 ($2.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 231 ($2.84) to GBX 221 ($2.72) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 190 ($2.34) in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.30 ($2.54).

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 186.54.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

