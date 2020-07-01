Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,084.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,713,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,130,000 after purchasing an additional 178,096 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

