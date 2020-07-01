Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.69

Shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.69 and traded as low as $14.40. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 42,500 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the first quarter worth about $855,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 155.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

