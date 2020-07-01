Wedbush Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on TCBI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of TCBI opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,440 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $18,221,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 701,356 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.