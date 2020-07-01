Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCC. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NYSE HCC opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $756.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

