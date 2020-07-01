Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Vitality Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:VBIO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.09. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 18,131 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

