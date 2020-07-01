Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.54.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,313,784 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $193.17 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.95 and a 200-day moving average of $186.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

