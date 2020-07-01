Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.65. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 74,400 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 71.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.
