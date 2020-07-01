Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.65. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 74,400 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 71.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

