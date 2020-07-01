Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Position Decreased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,539,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.70. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.