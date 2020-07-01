ValuEngine Upgrades Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) to “Hold”

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
NYSE:BY opened at $12.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 227,959 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 33,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
