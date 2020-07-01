ValuEngine Upgrades Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) to “Hold”

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:BY opened at $12.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 227,959 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 33,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

