Valley National Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 486 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 753% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

NYSE:VLY opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric P. Edelstein purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,707.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,891,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

