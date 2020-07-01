Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Trading Up 5%

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU)’s share price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.25 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.10 ($0.22).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13.

About Valeura Energy (LON:VLU)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.