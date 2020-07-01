Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Trading Up 12.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $20.25, approximately 1,838,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,767,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Specifically, CFO Peter Thompson sold 65,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $218,078.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 3,938,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $2,993,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,156,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,203,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

UONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $942.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.02.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

