Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Trading Down 13.2% on Insider Selling

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) traded down 13.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $18.02, 13,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,393,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Specifically, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 3,938,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $2,993,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 729,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $554,703.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,014,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,787.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,156,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,203,427. 79.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $942.65 million, a PE ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

