Unisys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 599 call options on the company. This is an increase of 808% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 34.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 164,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 101,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UIS opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. Unisys has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

