Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Axa

Axa grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $169.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.