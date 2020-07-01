Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $705.74

Shares of Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $705.74 and traded as low as $700.50. Udg Healthcare shares last traded at $722.00, with a volume of 187,133 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 730 ($8.98) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 875 ($10.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 1,165 ($14.34) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 740 ($9.11) to GBX 880 ($10.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.83) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Udg Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 874.29 ($10.76).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 701.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 705.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

