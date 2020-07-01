Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

In other Aeglea Bio Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

