Two Sigma Investments LP Has $164,000 Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370,027 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in ACCO Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,293,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,446,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,821,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $654.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.12. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

