Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 42,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCOM. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

