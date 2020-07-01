Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to announce $21.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.24 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $25.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $96.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.91 million to $103.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $115.36 million, with estimates ranging from $108.50 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $10,009,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,139,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 400,332 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,070,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 147,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 958,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after buying an additional 599,087 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

