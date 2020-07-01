TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.84. TSS shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 2,023 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TSS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.09.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

