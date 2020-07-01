Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Truett-Hurst Inc (OTCMKTS:THST) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.77. Truett-Hurst shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 730 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Truett-Hurst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Truett-Hurst, Inc, together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites.

