Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.26

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.26 and traded as low as $7.65. Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 721,650 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

