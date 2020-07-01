Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.84. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 193,423 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

