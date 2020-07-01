Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.29

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.29 and traded as high as $33.75. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 5,100 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $273.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:TCI)
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
