Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.29

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.29 and traded as high as $33.75. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 5,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $273.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

