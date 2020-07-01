Traders Purchase Large Volume of 3D Systems Call Options (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 12,897 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average volume of 2,931 call options.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $830.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 727,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 12,041.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 151,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 150,522 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDD. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their price target on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

