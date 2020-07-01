Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 45,352 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,150% compared to the typical volume of 3,628 call options.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 90.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 63,892 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Shares of CNP opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

