Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.11% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWP opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $76.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

