Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,077 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,450,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,528,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after acquiring an additional 314,662 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,351,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.79. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

