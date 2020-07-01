Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

