Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 352.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,632,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,981,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of SBS opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.92 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2518 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

