Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 8,695 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 141.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 85.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,853 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,840,000 after purchasing an additional 319,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

