Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 6,214 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) by 1,294.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,367,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,021,000 after purchasing an additional 165,615 shares during the last quarter. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,303,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,354,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,910,000. Finally, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,893,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,540,483 shares in the company, valued at $568,638,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 131,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $1,662,981.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,828,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,677,170.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 715,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,445 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

