Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,363 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 134.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,951 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

NYSE:HOG opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

