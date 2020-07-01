Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,601 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 7,277.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 113.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 96.1% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,350,000 after buying an additional 1,242,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

BOKF opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.23 per share, with a total value of $98,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,607.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $274,715. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

