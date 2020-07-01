Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $69,000 Investment in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 681.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 650,321 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $721.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $249,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,258 shares of company stock valued at $11,637,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.