Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $67,000 in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE:VICI opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

