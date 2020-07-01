Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 169,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of TMP opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

