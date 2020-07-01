Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $73,000 Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in CoStar Group by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in CoStar Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $725.25.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $710.67 on Wednesday. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $747.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

