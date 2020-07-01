Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $71,000 Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 36,500.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,048,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

SRCL stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

