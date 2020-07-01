Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys Shares of 7,779 Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,588,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after buying an additional 62,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,385,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,144,000 after buying an additional 144,937 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 22.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,934,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 129,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd alerts:

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.