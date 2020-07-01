Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,854 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 633.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,255,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 236,675 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

CBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $752.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.