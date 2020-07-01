Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Guess? by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Guess? stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $652.37 million, a P/E ratio of 964.99 and a beta of 1.66. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $260.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

