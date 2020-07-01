Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,435 shares of company stock worth $31,227,534. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.