Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,952 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 198.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Capri were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Capri by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 380,144 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Capri stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

