Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,825 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 204.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after acquiring an additional 952,930 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,792 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 129,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $782.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

