Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,390 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 231.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRUB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in GrubHub by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period.

GRUB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on GrubHub from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $131,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,010.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,251. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

